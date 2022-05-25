PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters doused a brush fire in the far east end of town sometime before 9 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported in the area of Dewey Avenue and Garfield Street close to a condo complex. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Provincetown firefighters douse brush fire in far east end
May 24, 2022
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters doused a brush fire in the far east end of town sometime before 9 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported in the area of Dewey Avenue and Garfield Street close to a condo complex. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- UPDATE: Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs Terminal Reopens Wednesday After COVID Issues
- Falmouth Police searching for missing woman
- Fire Officials: Plug Air Conditioners Directly Into Walls
- Commendation Ceremony Honors Cotuit EMS for April Rescue
- Some Jif Peanut Butter Products Linked to Salmonella Cases
- Disagreements Continue Over Barnstable County FY23 Budget
- Sandwich Road Work Resumes May 31
- New England Schools Eligible to Apply for Green Bus Funding
- Kids 5-11 Now Eligible for Pfizer Booster
- Sandwich Schools Handling COVID Staff Absences
- Chip Sealing Work Starts on Yarmouth Roads
- Health Officials Focus on COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths
- Second Round of Payments Coming to Eligible Low-Income Workers