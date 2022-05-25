You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown firefighters douse brush fire in far east end

Provincetown firefighters douse brush fire in far east end

May 24, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters doused a brush fire in the far east end of town sometime before 9 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported in the area of Dewey Avenue and Garfield Street close to a condo complex. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

