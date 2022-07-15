Provincetown man found guilty of aggravated rape of a child in Truro



BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on July 14, 2022, after a four-day jury trial in Barnstable Superior Court, Ronnie Walker, 57, of Provincetown was found guilty of one count of Aggravated Rape of a Child.

The incident occurred in 2020 at a residence in the town of Truro. The victim was 15 years old at the time of the incident. The Honorable Mark C. Gildea sentenced Walker today to 10 -12 years in state prison.

The case was investigated by the Truro Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica M. Croker.