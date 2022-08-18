Provincetown Police advise of parking ban and safety tips for Carnival Parade Thursday



PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police advise that Thursday’s parade is Provincetown’s BIGGEST event. As such, considerable planning has gone into making sure the parade is successful. Police would like to ask the public’s help in making sure this happens.

There will be a Commercial Street parking ban in effect thursday, August 18th from 9 AM to 6 PM. The police department will actively be ticketing and towing vehicles from the parade route during the ban. Please move your vehicles to another location in a timely manner to make way for the parade. If at all possible, please refrain from parking your vehicle after the ban is lifted until the morning after the event. The DPW will be cleaning the street and having it empty will make their jobs easier.

Please be responsible tomorrow as you’re enjoying the parade. Police want everyone to have fun, but they also want everyone to be safe. As always, if you see something suspicious, please let police know.