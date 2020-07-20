PROVINCETOWN -The Provincetown Police Department is looking to locate and identify the individuals in the attached photographs. The individuals were involved in an incident at a retail shop today. If you have any information, please contact Sergeant Enos at (508) 487-7000, extension 339.
Provincetown Police seek suspects in incident at retail shop
July 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Cape Cod According to Mass DPH
- Massachusetts House Reveals Own Police Reform Bill
- Coastal Hazards Handbook Gets Update
- Whale Watch Excursions Return as State Gradually Reopens
- Consumer Action Council of Cape Cod Receives Grant Funding
- County Health Officials Prep for Fall Flu Season Amid COVID-19
- Island Queen Purchases Cape Cod’s First Seabin
- Multiple Cape Towns Reaffirmed as Housing Choice Communities
- AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod Moves 5K to a Virtual Format
- Yarmouth Police to Enforce Strict Parking Regulations at Gray’s Beach
- Barnstable High School Graduation
- Dennis Pop Up Drive In
- Baker-Polito Administration Update Solar Program