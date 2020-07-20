You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown Police seek suspects in incident at retail shop

Provincetown Police seek suspects in incident at retail shop

July 20, 2020

Provincetown Police/CWN

PROVINCETOWN -The Provincetown Police Department is looking to locate and identify the individuals in the attached photographs. The individuals were involved in an incident at a retail shop today. If you have any information, please contact Sergeant Enos at (508) 487-7000, extension 339.

