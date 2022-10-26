HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 6 in both directions by Exit 82 (Route 124). The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. The road reopened about 9 AM but residual delays were likely. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich
October 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
