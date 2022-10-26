You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich

Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich

October 26, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 6 in both directions by Exit 82 (Route 124). The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. The road reopened about 9 AM but residual delays were likely. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 