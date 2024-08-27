Recap on a very busy day in Harwich

HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: At approximately 12pm the Harwich Fire Department received multiple calls for weather related incidents. The first was a lightning strike, the second was a loss of power and the third was a reported house fire on Seaport Lane. The sole occupant of the home reported hearing a “loud pop” and then seeing smoke outside the house. Upon further investigation, the occupant discovered smoke in an attic storage area. The occupant quickly evacuated and called 9-1-1.

Harwich Fire Companies, along with Mutual Aid partners from Chatham, Dennis and Brewster were dispatched to 6 Seaport. On arrival smoke was visible from the roof, with fire venting from the rear of the building. A working fire was requested, bringing additional resources to the scene and providing coverage for the Harwich firehouses.

First arriving companies quickly stretched an 1 ¾” attack line to the second floor and began fire suppression. As additional resources arrived, they assisted with fire attack and supported operations on the fireground.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, with companies remaining on scene for overhaul and checking for extension for another ½ hour.

The Harwich Fire Department was assisted on scene by companies from Brewster, Dennis, Chatham and Yarmouth. Companies from Orleans, Hyannis and Eastham provided station coverage.

Damage was estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

While operating at the fire, multiple additional calls were in progress. The Harwich Police assisted both at the scene of the fire and with calls for flooding, lightning strikes and missing kayakers. In addition, a serious motor vehicle accident occurred on Route 6, just West of Exit 85 (Rt 137). Harwich, Eastham and Orleans operated at this incident which closed Route 6 for several hours.