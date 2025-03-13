Report of major crime committed draws large police response-determined to be case of “swatting”

DENNIS – A report of a major crime having been committed drew a large police response to Dennis Thursday afternoon. The call came in sometime before 3 PM. Officers set up a perimeter around the scene off Hokum Rock Road. Officials were able to make contact with an individual in the residence and determine that everything was alright.

CWN is checking with Dennis Police for further details but this appears to be a case of “Swatting” where a fake major crime is reported to 911. Fortunately no officers or civilians were injured. There are penalties for making such false reports.