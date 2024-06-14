HYANNIS – A report of smoke in one of the Regal Cinemas at the Cape Cod Mall prompted the evacuation of all of the theaters at the complex about 8 PM Thursday. Firefighters confirmed light smoke in theater 10 and investigated to find the cause. No injuries were reported. It was believed a burnt out motor in an rooftop ventilation unit caused the smoke.
Report of smoke prompts evacuation of Regal Cinemas at the Cape Cod Mall
June 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
