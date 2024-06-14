You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Report of smoke prompts evacuation of Regal Cinemas at the Cape Cod Mall

Report of smoke prompts evacuation of Regal Cinemas at the Cape Cod Mall

June 13, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A report of smoke in one of the Regal Cinemas at the Cape Cod Mall prompted the evacuation of all of the theaters at the complex about 8 PM Thursday. Firefighters confirmed light smoke in theater 10 and investigated to find the cause. No injuries were reported. It was believed a burnt out motor in an rooftop ventilation unit caused the smoke.

