Reported head-on crash closes section of Route 39 in Harwich

February 22, 2022

HARWICH – A head-on crash was reported in Harwich about 7 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Orleans Road (Route 39) between Church Street and Bay Road. Luckily all four people in the vehicles were evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. Route 39 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

