WAREHAM – Wareham rescuers were called to a Hathaway Street location sometime after 2 PM after a man because trapped under some cinder blocks. Crews were able to free the man who was taken to Tobey Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. A building inspector was called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Rescuers work to free man trapped under cinder blocks in Wareham
May 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
