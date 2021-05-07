You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rescuers work to free man trapped under cinder blocks in Wareham

Rescuers work to free man trapped under cinder blocks in Wareham

May 7, 2021

WAREHAM – Wareham rescuers were called to a Hathaway Street location sometime after 2 PM after a man because trapped under some cinder blocks. Crews were able to free the man who was taken to Tobey Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. A building inspector was called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

