Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board

November 3, 2022


YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge of our profession and the intricacies specific to Massachusetts. He has earned the respect of law enforcement around the country as he has worked tirelessly to improve and protect our profession. He will now continue his work with the full support of the largest police organization in the country! We look forward to working with Chief Frederickson to continue to serve our membership and the entire Massachusetts law enforcement community.

