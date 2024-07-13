Retired firefighter lauded a hero for performing CPR after friend collapsed at softball game

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth and Harwich FDs and others are recognizing a hero, Shawn Piche. Shawn is a recently retired Firefighter/Paramedic from the Harwich Fire Department.

On Thursday July 11th he had just finished playing a softball game at the Sandy Pond Recreation Area, a teammate and friend had collapsed near the parking area. Shawn immediately rushed to his side and began care while 911 was called.

The Station 3 crew was in the engine returning from another call but were able to get the ambulance and arrive on scene within 4 minutes. A second crew was dispatched to assist from our Headquarters station.

Shawn’s quick thinking, immediate care, and delivery of effective CPR has without a doubt saved a life. The patient is currently awake and recovering at Cape Cod Hospital.

A true hero among us, what an amazing story.

Great work by all involved, our dispatchers and firefighters did tremedous work like always. Like most in this business, Shawn certainly isn’t looking for any recognition, but it’s too good a story to not be told. Proud to call you a friend Shawn, great work!