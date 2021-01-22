You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Retired Wareham Firefighter passes away from occupational cancer

Retired Wareham Firefighter passes away from occupational cancer

January 22, 2021


WAREHAM – The Wareham Fire Department regrets to announce the line of duty death of retired Wareham Firefighter David Wahlstrom. The department reports that David battled courageously against occupational cancer over the last few years. F/F Wahlstrom had previously served the Onset Fire Department as a call firefighter and call Lieutenant. He also served with the then Otis AFB Fire Department.

