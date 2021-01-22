WAREHAM – The Wareham Fire Department regrets to announce the line of duty death of retired Wareham Firefighter David Wahlstrom. The department reports that David battled courageously against occupational cancer over the last few years. F/F Wahlstrom had previously served the Onset Fire Department as a call firefighter and call Lieutenant. He also served with the then Otis AFB Fire Department.
Retired Wareham Firefighter passes away from occupational cancer
January 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
