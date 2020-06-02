You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Road worker injured in saw accident in Dennis

June 2, 2020

DENNIS – A road worker was injured while using a saw in Dennis Tuesday morning. The victim reportedly suffered a deep laceration to his leg shortly before 8 AM on Stewart’s Avenue. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

