Roads remain slippery as Winter Weather Advisory continues until midnight

February 19, 2021

Dennis Police/CWN

DENNIS – Officials are reporting continued slippery conditions Friday as light snow continues. Dennis Police posted this crash and reported that the precipitation has changed back over to snow with some black ice. The DPW is out treating the roads, but DPD urges you to be cautious if you need to be out.

