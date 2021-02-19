DENNIS – Officials are reporting continued slippery conditions Friday as light snow continues. Dennis Police posted this crash and reported that the precipitation has changed back over to snow with some black ice. The DPW is out treating the roads, but DPD urges you to be cautious if you need to be out.
Roads remain slippery as Winter Weather Advisory continues until midnight
February 19, 2021
