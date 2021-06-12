Rollover crash in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A traffic crash left one vehicle on its side in Marstons Mills. The crash happened late Saturday morning on Osterville/West Barnstable Road by C.J.s Ranch. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle that ended up on its side and was evaluated. Osterville/West Barnstable Road was closed until the vehicle could be righted and towed away. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.