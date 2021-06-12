MARSTONS MILLS – A traffic crash left one vehicle on its side in Marstons Mills. The crash happened late Saturday morning on Osterville/West Barnstable Road by C.J.s Ranch. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle that ended up on its side and was evaluated. Osterville/West Barnstable Road was closed until the vehicle could be righted and towed away. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash in Marstons Mills
June 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
