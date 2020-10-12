You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash jams traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis

Rollover crash jams traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis

October 12, 2020

HYANNIS – Two people were evaluated and traffic jammed after a rollover crash in Hyannis. The two-vehicle crash happened about 7 AM Monday on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Tracy Volkswagen. All of the occupants were able self-extricate from the vehicles. Route 132 was closed while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police

