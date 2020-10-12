HYANNIS – Two people were evaluated and traffic jammed after a rollover crash in Hyannis. The two-vehicle crash happened about 7 AM Monday on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Tracy Volkswagen. All of the occupants were able self-extricate from the vehicles. Route 132 was closed while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police
Rollover crash jams traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis
October 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
