BOURNE – A pickup with a flat bed hauling 2 vehicles reportedly rolled over around noon. The crash happened on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25. The driver was able to get out and was not injured. Traffic was backed up on the ramp. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Rollover crash reported on ramp from rotary to Route 25 in Bourne
March 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
