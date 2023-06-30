EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash left one car on its side in Eastham. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 PM Friday on Route 6 by Massasoit Road. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Some lanes were closed and motorists should expect heavy delays in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Rollover crash reported on Route 6 in Eastham
June 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
