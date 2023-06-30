You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on Route 6 in Eastham

June 30, 2023

EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash left one car on its side in Eastham. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 PM Friday on Route 6 by Massasoit Road. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Some lanes were closed and motorists should expect heavy delays in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

