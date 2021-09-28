WEST BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly after 1:30 PM Tuesday. The crash was reported eastbound near the Oak Street overpass. One person was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Heavy traffic delays were reported approaching the scene. Motorists may want to get off at Exit 5 and use the Service Road.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable
September 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
