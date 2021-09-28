You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable

September 28, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly after 1:30 PM Tuesday. The crash was reported eastbound near the Oak Street overpass. One person was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Heavy traffic delays were reported approaching the scene. Motorists may want to get off at Exit 5 and use the Service Road.

