Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 134 in Dennis

December 26, 2019

DENNIS – A rollover crash slowed the evening commute along Route 134 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly before 6 PM Thursday evening by the Oak Ridge Cemetery near Old Chatham Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Dennis Police are investigating the crash.

