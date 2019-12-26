DENNIS – A rollover crash slowed the evening commute along Route 134 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly before 6 PM Thursday evening by the Oak Ridge Cemetery near Old Chatham Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Dennis Police are investigating the crash.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 134 in Dennis
December 26, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Four Ballot Questions Heading to Massachusetts Lawmakers
- Harwich Inks Deals for Trash Disposal
- Plymouth Named Top 25 Place to Visit
- Falmouth’s Plastic Bottle Ban Begins in September
- Clothing and Home Goods Drive Underway for Less Fortunate
- Elderly and Disabled Tax Aid Available in Barnstable
- Two Groups Receive Holiday Donations from Davenport Companies’ Charitable Giving Program
- Mashpee Selectmen Looking to Design New Town Seal
- JFK Letter Promising Santa Safe During Cold War on Display
- Scientists Struggle to Save Seagrass From Coastal Pollution
- Pleasant Bay Chatham: A Fishermen’s Memoir
- Sandwich Officials Requesting Local Recycled Shells
- Sports Betting Giant DraftKings Plans Merger, To Go Public