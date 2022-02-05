You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 east in Bourne

Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 east in Bourne

February 5, 2022

BOURNE – A rollover crash slowed traffic on Route 6 in Bourne Saturday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound just past exit 55. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 