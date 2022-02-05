BOURNE – A rollover crash slowed traffic on Route 6 in Bourne Saturday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound just past exit 55. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 east in Bourne
February 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
