SANDWICH – A rollover crash caused significant delays headed off Cape. The crash happened sometime before 1:30 PM Saturday on Route 6 westbound by Exit 59 (old exit 2). The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill from the vehicle. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which happened not far from Friday’s rollover crash which killed an 18-year-old Sandwich man.
Top photo by Karen, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich
October 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Files Motion to Dismiss Conservation Group Lawsuit
- Fewer Massachusetts Students Test Positive for Coronavirus
- Powerball Jackpot Estimated at $620M
- Best Buddies Challenge Returns to Cape Cod
- Gas Main Replacement to Impact Phinney’s Lane Traffic
- Red Cross Facing Severe Blood Shortage as Donations Dry Up
- Watershed Ride Returns to Cape Cod
- Barnstable Land Trust Seeking Options for Twin Brooks Golf Course
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Museum of Natural History
- Sunday Journal – Best Buddies
- Sunday Journal – Nauset Disposal’s Trash Bash
- Breast Cancer Awareness
- UPDATE: Biden Signs Bill to Avert Partial Government Shutdown