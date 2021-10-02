Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich



SANDWICH – A rollover crash caused significant delays headed off Cape. The crash happened sometime before 1:30 PM Saturday on Route 6 westbound by Exit 59 (old exit 2). The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill from the vehicle. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which happened not far from Friday’s rollover crash which killed an 18-year-old Sandwich man.

Top photo by Karen, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!