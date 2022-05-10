BOURNE – A rollover crash snarled traffic in Bourne for a time Tuesday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened at the West Rotary where Routes 6/28 and Main Street meet. The driver of the overturned vehicle was extricated and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash snarls traffic at West Rotary in Bourne
May 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
