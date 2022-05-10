You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash snarls traffic at West Rotary in Bourne

Rollover crash snarls traffic at West Rotary in Bourne

May 10, 2022

BOURNE – A rollover crash snarled traffic in Bourne for a time Tuesday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened at the West Rotary where Routes 6/28 and Main Street meet. The driver of the overturned vehicle was extricated and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

