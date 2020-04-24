ONSET – A two vehicle crash left one of the cars on its roof. The crash happened early Thursday afternoon on Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28) in Onset. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Wareham Police.
Photo by Onset Fire/CWN
Rollover on Cranberry Highway snarls traffic
April 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
