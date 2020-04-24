You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover on Cranberry Highway snarls traffic

Rollover on Cranberry Highway snarls traffic

April 24, 2020


ONSET – A two vehicle crash left one of the cars on its roof. The crash happened early Thursday afternoon on Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28) in Onset. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Wareham Police.
Photo by Onset Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 