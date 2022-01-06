BARNSTABLE – A pickup vs pole crash shut down a section of Main Street (Route 6A) west of Mary Dunn Road about 11 AM. The driver was able to self extricate and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The pole was snapped and wires came down in the roadway knocking out power to 223 Eversource customers. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Route 6A in Barnstable Village closed after pickupr vs pole crash
January 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
