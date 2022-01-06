You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Route 6A in Barnstable Village closed after pickupr vs pole crash

Route 6A in Barnstable Village closed after pickupr vs pole crash

January 6, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A pickup vs pole crash shut down a section of Main Street (Route 6A) west of Mary Dunn Road about 11 AM. The driver was able to self extricate and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The pole was snapped and wires came down in the roadway knocking out power to 223 Eversource customers. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

