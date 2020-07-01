You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / RV hits fire hydrant causing water main break in Falmouth

June 30, 2020

David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – Quite a scene in Falmouth after a large RV apparently trying to turn around reportedly struck a fire hydrant and caused a water main break in Falmouth. The RV ended up partially in a sinkhole after the incident around 9:30 PM Tuesday on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. No injuries were reported. Officials were trying to shut off the water to make repairs.

