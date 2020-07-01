FALMOUTH – Quite a scene in Falmouth after a large RV apparently trying to turn around reportedly struck a fire hydrant and caused a water main break in Falmouth. The RV ended up partially in a sinkhole after the incident around 9:30 PM Tuesday on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. No injuries were reported. Officials were trying to shut off the water to make repairs.
RV hits fire hydrant causing water main break in Falmouth
June 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
