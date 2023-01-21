You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich firefighters battle chimney fire

Sandwich firefighters battle chimney fire

January 21, 2023

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters were called to a chimney fire Saturday afternoon. Smoke was showing from the house on Pinkham Road when crews arrived. The fire was brought quickly under control and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

