SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters were called to a chimney fire Saturday afternoon. Smoke was showing from the house on Pinkham Road when crews arrived. The fire was brought quickly under control and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Sandwich firefighters battle chimney fire
January 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
