Sandwich firefighters battle mulch fire at New Bedford Waste

Sandwich firefighters battle mulch fire at New Bedford Waste

November 4, 2020

Sandwich Fire/CWN

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Fire Department working with P A Landers and New Bedford Waste extinguished a compost fire at New Bedford Waste on the Service Road. Officials say if you see or smell smoke in the area it is due to this fire. Units will remain on scene this morning wetting the area down.

