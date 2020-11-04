SANDWICH – The Sandwich Fire Department working with P A Landers and New Bedford Waste extinguished a compost fire at New Bedford Waste on the Service Road. Officials say if you see or smell smoke in the area it is due to this fire. Units will remain on scene this morning wetting the area down.
Sandwich firefighters battle mulch fire at New Bedford Waste
November 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Campaign Willing to Fight Trump in Court
- News Organizations Rebuke Trump on Election Results Claim
- Northern Battlegrounds Could Hold Key to Trump-Biden Outcome
- Markey Re-elected to U.S. Senate in Easy Win Over O’Connor
- Coronavirus Case Identified at Monomoy High School
- Harwich Conservation Commission Hosting Public Hearing
- AAA: Bay State Sees Slight Dip in Gas Prices
- Falmouth Board Reviewing Drive-In’s Permit After Noise Complaints
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces November Blood Drives
- Steamship Authority Hosting Public Sessions on Possible Rate Hikes
- Election 2020: Cape Cod Votes
- Mass. Voters Approve Right to Repair, Reject Ranked Voting
- 7 Reasons You Should Find a Fantastic “New” Old Friend During Adopt a Senior Pet Month