You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich firefighters douse brush fire

Sandwich firefighters douse brush fire

April 25, 2022

Sandwich Fire/CWN

SANDWICH – SFD crews were called to the scene of a brush fire on Service Road at Karla Lane. Service Road was closed for a short period of time.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 