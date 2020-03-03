SANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters were called to Great Island Road Monday morning for a brush fire. Crews were able to contain the flames and prevent them from threatening any homes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photo by Sandwich Fire/CWN
Sandwich Firefighters douse brush fire
March 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
