You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Firefighters douse brush fire

Sandwich Firefighters douse brush fire

March 2, 2020


SANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters were called to Great Island Road Monday morning for a brush fire. Crews were able to contain the flames and prevent them from threatening any homes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photo by Sandwich Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 