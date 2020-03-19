Sandwich man under arrest as the result of a narcotics investigation

SANDWICH – On Wednesday, March 18, 2020 the Sandwich Police arrested Gregory Losordo, 35, of Sandwich for Fentanyl Trafficking in more than 10 grams. The Sandwich Police had conducted an investigation into Mr. Losordo and his alleged narcotics dealing over the past several weeks. That investigation led to a search warrant being granted to search Mr. Losordo and his home in Sandwich.

At approximately 2:15 PM, Sandwich Police observed Mr. Losordo as a passenger in a vehicle near his home. Based on warrant, the vehicle was stopped by the police. Mr. Losordo was uncooperative and fought with the police. During the struggle police observed plastic bags containing what is believed to be Fentanyl fall from his pants onto the ground. Mr. Losordo continued to fight as he was placed under arrest. He was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest.

Once the search was completed police found a total of 11 separate bags containing approximately 29 grams of Fentanyl. Mr. Losordo was transported to the Sandwich Police station and booked. He was held overnight on $20,000 cash bail. While in the cell, Mr. Losordo ripped the fire suppression sprinkler system from the ceiling resulting in an area of station being flooded. A felony charge of Vandalism was added to his list of charges.

Sandwich Police also conducted a search warrant at his address. Police located paraphernalia related to narcotic distribution. Mr. Losordo is scheduled to be arraigned by Barnstable District Court Thursday.

Media release and mugshot furnished by Sandwich Police