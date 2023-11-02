Sandwich Police investigating after sewing needle found in Halloween candy



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: The Sandwich Police Department is investigating the report of a sewing needle found inside a piece of Halloween Candy.

Late in the evening on November 1, the Sandwich Police Department was called to a Sandwich residence for a sewing needle found in a piece of Halloween candy. The mother of an 8 year old child advised police that her son was checking his candy and noticed something poking out of it.

The mother checked the candy, a small snickers “fun size” bar. The wrapper had a puncture hole and a sewing needle was found inside the candy bar. She then checked her other children’s candy and discovered a Twix candy bar that also contained a sewing needle.

It was reported that the family went trick or treating on the Main Street area of Sandwich.

The police department is recommending that all trick or treat candy should be inspected. If your child was trick or treating in the downtown area of Sandwich, please be extra vigilant in checking your children’s candy.

Please contact the Sandwich Police Department if you suspect or find that your child’s candy has been tampered with. 508-888-1212