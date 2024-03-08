You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police mourn passing of 30 year veteran officer

Sandwich Police mourn passing of 30 year veteran officer

March 8, 2024

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are sad to announce the passing of Corporal David Legacy. Corporal Legacy attended the Barnstable Police Academy in 1987 and retired from the Sandwich Police Department in 2012. He was with the Sandwich Police Department for over 30 years. SPD thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. Thank you for your service to the Town of Sandwich, Rest in Peace Dave.

