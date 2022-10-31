Sandwich Police seek suspect in series of car break-ins

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are currently investigating multiple vehicle break ins. These incidents occurred on October 29, 2022 between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 am in the Holly Ridge Neighborhood. Attached is a photo of the suspect, who was wearing a military style backpack, a baseball hat with a sticker on the brim, and long pants. Any information that can identify this individual or you have video footage that maybe assist with the investigation, please contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212.

