School bus rear-ended in Plymouth

School bus rear-ended in Plymouth

May 13, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

PLYMOUTH – A school bus was reportedly rear-ended in a chain-reaction crash in Plymouth. The crash happened about 2:30 PM in the 1300 block of State Road (Route 3A). One person was reportedly taken to a hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

