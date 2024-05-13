PLYMOUTH – A school bus was reportedly rear-ended in a chain-reaction crash in Plymouth. The crash happened about 2:30 PM in the 1300 block of State Road (Route 3A). One person was reportedly taken to a hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
School bus rear-ended in Plymouth
May 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
