CHILMARK – Martha’s Vineyard fire and rescue personnel along with a Coast Guard vessel and a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod are searching for a swimmer who may have been carried out in a rip current on the south side of the island. Another man who apparently made it back to shore reported the incident about 4 PM. The swimmer was last seen in the area of Quansoo Beach in Chilmark.

The helicopter crew reportedly located the victim shortly before 5 PM. His condition was not immediately known.