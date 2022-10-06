Second suspect arraigned in connection with fatal stabbing in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that Charee Rainey, 40, of Boston was arraigned today in Falmouth District Court in connection with the murder of Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth on 9/22/22.

On that date at approximately 6:25 pm Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Upon arrival, police encountered Douglas Rose suffering from apparent stab wounds. Falmouth Fire & Rescue rendered medical assistance and transported Rose to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Evidence suggested the dispute resulting in Mr. Rose’s death involved narcotics and $600 dollars.

State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Falmouth Police continued the investigation. As a result of information supplied to the U.S. Marshal’s Service by State Police and Falmouth Detectives, at approximately 6 pm on Wednesday September 28th U.S. Marshal’s North Texas Fugitive Unit approached an apartment in Fort Worth Texas and placed Rainey under arrest for murder in connection with Mr. Rose’s death.

On October 5, 2022, Investigators went to Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, TX and brought Rainey back to Massachusetts after he waived extradition. On 9/30/22 Defendant Tishaun Miller, 40, of 279 N. Bedford St., East Bridgewater was arraigned in Falmouth District Court and held without bail. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for both Miller and Rainey on November 4, 2002.