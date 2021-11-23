You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Run Hill Road in Brewster closed due to sinkhole reopens

November 23, 2021


BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that crews are responding to fix a sink hole on Run Hill Road. Run Hill will be closed just after the transfer station. Access to the other side of Run Hill will be Cranview to Black Duck Cartway. Brewster Police updated that the road reopened about 3:30 PM.

