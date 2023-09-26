You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of West Main Street in Hyannis closed after tree falls in roadway

September 26, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A section of West Main Street in Hyannis was closed for a time Tuesday evening. A large tree came down across the roadway near Lambert’s Fruit. Barnstable DPW responded to cut up and remove the tree. Luckily no vehicles were struck and no injuries were reported.

