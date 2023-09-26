HYANNIS – A section of West Main Street in Hyannis was closed for a time Tuesday evening. A large tree came down across the roadway near Lambert’s Fruit. Barnstable DPW responded to cut up and remove the tree. Luckily no vehicles were struck and no injuries were reported.
Section of West Main Street in Hyannis closed after tree falls in roadway
September 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- International Space Station Welcomes Former WHOI Engineer
- Governor Healey Signs Executive Order To Protect State’s Wildlife And Ecosystems
- Lawmakers Pen Letter to Congress on Immigration
- Yarmouth Beach Cleanup Event Seeking Volunteers
- Flu Clinics Begin as Summer Closes
- Cape Cod National Seashore Announces New Superintendent
- Damaged Pole Causes Power Outage for 5,500 in Barnstable
- Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Provincetown; Dennis Structure Fire
- Unloaded Gun at Barnstable High Football Game Leads to Arrest
- Powerball Jackpot Up to Fourth-Largest
- Cape Cod National Seashore Starting Improvement Projects
- Ten Year Old Sails to Vineyard Haven Solo
- Bourne Families Encouraged To Attend Second Annual Community Resource Fair