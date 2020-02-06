You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Serious crash reported on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Serious crash reported on Scenic Highway in Bourne

February 6, 2020

BOURNE – A serious crash was reported in Boirne a out 7:30 AM.Thursday. The crash happened on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) near the Bourne Scenic Patk. One person was seriously injured. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not available due to weather. A total of 3 ambulances were called to the scene. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Police are investigating the crash

