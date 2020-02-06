BOURNE – A serious crash was reported in Boirne a out 7:30 AM.Thursday. The crash happened on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) near the Bourne Scenic Patk. One person was seriously injured. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not available due to weather. A total of 3 ambulances were called to the scene. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Police are investigating the crash
Serious crash reported on Scenic Highway in Bourne
February 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
