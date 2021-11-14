New details: Serious injury reported after rollover crash in Marston’s Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – At least one person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Marston’s Mills. The crash happened shortly before 8 PM Saturday in front of 300 Lovell’s Road. The occupants were out of the vehicle when rescuers arrive. Both were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Lovell’s Road was expected to be closed for some time while the scene was worked and Barnstable Police conducted an investigation into the crash.

In a press release, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) FD tells Cape Wide News that they received a call for a motor vehicle crash with possible entrapment in the area of 300 Lovell’s Lane in Marston’s Mills . Car 321, Engine 306, Ambulance 326 and Ambulance 325 responded. Ambulance 326 and the Barnstable Police Department arrived on scene. One vehicle was involved and was in the middle of the roadway. Prior to the arrival of COMM FD, the vehicle was on its side and on top of one of the occupants. An off-duty Barnstable Police Officer and civilians rolled the vehicle back on its wheels freeing the occupant. Both patients were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. Barnstable Police and Barnstable County Sherriff’s Office remained on scene investigating the crash.