FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Falmouth. The crash happened on Sandwich Road north of Thomas B. Landers Road shortly after 11 PM Tuesday evening. Firefighters extricated the driver from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but could not respond due to foggy weather so the victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Serious injury reported after vehicle rolls on roof in Falmouth
October 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
