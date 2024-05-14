Services announced for fallen Mass State Police Trooper Steven Culver



HARWICH – Active-duty State Trooper Steven Culver passed away suddenly on May 7, 2024. Born and raised in Harwich, the services will be on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Visiting hours are planned for Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 3:30-7:30 pm at Chapman Funerals & Cremations – Blute Chapel in Harwich Center.

Main Street will be closed from 12:00pm on Wednesday until approximately 4pm. A large turnout is expected for the visiting hours, and there will be increased traffic in this area through 8:00pm

The Funeral on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 11 am at the First Congregational Church, Harwich Center. Harwich Center will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:30am on Thursday.

The map provided shows where all the road closures will be. Traffic from Route 124 will be detoured down Old Colony to Oak St to Main St to Bank St to Parallel to Sisson Rd.

Main Street will be closed at South St and Parallel will be closed at South and at Sisson. Residents will be allowed in and out, but there will be no through traffic.

There will be increased traffic on Oak Street as Public Safety Personnel will be parking there to attend the funeral.