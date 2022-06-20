Several car vs pole crashes across Cape Cod Sunday evening

CAPE COD – Several car vs utility pole crashes were reported across Cape Cod Sunday evening. In Mashpee, a car struck a pole on Shields Street off Route 130 knocking out power to about 60 Eversource customers. Meanwhile in Bourne a few hundred electric customers lost power in the Jonathan Bourne Road area of Bourne after a crash there. Then late Sunday evening, another car vs pole crash was reported in Harwich at Oak Street and Long Pond Drive. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes which are under investigation by local police.