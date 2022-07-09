You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall

Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall

July 9, 2022



HYANNIS – Just after 4 PM Saturday there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Several parties were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

