HYANNIS – Just after 4 PM Saturday there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Several parties were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall
July 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
