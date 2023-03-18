You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

March 17, 2023

SANDWICH – Five people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 11 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound by Exit 63 (Chase Road). Three of the victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Sandwich and West Barnstable ambulances. But both vehicles had to be towed. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 