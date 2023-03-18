SANDWICH – Five people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 11 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound by Exit 63 (Chase Road). Three of the victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Sandwich and West Barnstable ambulances. But both vehicles had to be towed. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
March 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
