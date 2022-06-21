You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after three-vehicle crash in Eastham

Several evaluated after three-vehicle crash in Eastham

June 21, 2022

EASTHAM – Eastham Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 PM on Route 6 by Samoset Road. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.

