You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injured in crash in Mashpee

Several injured in crash in Mashpee

July 28, 2020

MASHPEE – Several people were injured in a crash in Mashpee shortly before 9 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Great Neck Road North between Quahsnet Road and Lowell Road. One vehicle ended up crashed into the rear of a dump truck. A fire hydrant was also sheared off. Several people were taken to Hospitals but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 