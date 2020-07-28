MASHPEE – Several people were injured in a crash in Mashpee shortly before 9 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Great Neck Road North between Quahsnet Road and Lowell Road. One vehicle ended up crashed into the rear of a dump truck. A fire hydrant was also sheared off. Several people were taken to Hospitals but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Several injured in crash in Mashpee
July 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
