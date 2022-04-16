You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injuries reported after three-vehicle crash in Marstons Mills

Several injuries reported after three-vehicle crash in Marstons Mills

April 16, 2022



MARSTONS MILLS – Several injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash in Marstons Mills early Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Race Lane at Osterville/West Barnstable Road shortly before 1:30 PM. One of the vehicles reportedly struck a tree. Four ambulances were called to the scene. According to reports, four adults and an infant were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

