MARSTONS MILLS – Several injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash in Marstons Mills early Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Race Lane at Osterville/West Barnstable Road shortly before 1:30 PM. One of the vehicles reportedly struck a tree. Four ambulances were called to the scene. According to reports, four adults and an infant were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Several injuries reported after three-vehicle crash in Marstons Mills
April 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
